Pregame Post-Ups: Brown, Tatum Combo Reminds Steph of Himself and Klay

Pregame – Brown, Tatum Combo Reminds Steph of Himself and Klay

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are one of the most successful homegrown tandems the NBA has seen in the last several decades. They were both drafted by Golden State two years apart, they blossomed into stardom at around the same time, and then they helped to establish a dynasty by leading the Warriors to three league championships over a four-year span.

It’s rare to see such a triumphant homegrown duo in the modern-day NBA, but Curry believes the next comparable combination resides in Boston.

Prior to hosting the Celtics in San Francisco Tuesday night, Curry noted several similarities on the combined ascension of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to that of his and Thompson’s which began nearly a decade ago.

“You have two talented guys (Brown & Tatum) that have to figure out how to play off each other,” Curry said. “One guy’s got [the ball], the other guy’s got to stay engaged, and vice versa, and you both elevate yourselves in that same process. They got thrown into the fire like me and Klay and Draymond (Green). They played in the Eastern Conference Finals their first year when Jayson came on the scene, so they were thrown into big stages early and they got that experience.”

In fact, Tatum and Brown got that experience way before Curry and Thompson, who didn’t make it to the Western Conference Finals until their fourth year in the league together.

“I’m sure they benefited from that,” said Curry, “and just understanding how they can evolve and get the most out of their individual talent, but put it together and balance it with the rest of guys. Definitely a lot of similarities there for sure (to Klay and I).”

Curry’s coach, Steve Kerr, went on to note how incredible it is that Boston drafted two players with such elite, well-rounded skill sets in back-to-back years.

“Jayson and Jaylen, they’re part of that rare breed that we’re all looking for in the NBA – guys who can do everything,” Kerr stated. “They have the size and the speed and quickness to guard every position. They have the skill set to score from any part of the floor. They can make threes, they can get out in transition and hammer dunks, they can score in the half-court using their footwork. So both guys, to me, are the modern archetype that we’re all looking for. And what makes them even better is just their human qualities – their work ethic, the chemistry they generate on a team. They’re fun guys to coach, fun guys to play with. But when you have that combination of being a really good person and having that kind of God-given ability, it’s a great combination.”

It's the type of combination that teams dream of attaining. And to have two such players blossoming at the same time? That’s about as rare as it gets.

The Warriors had that fortune with Curry and Thompson. Time will tell if the Celtics will follow a similar path with Brown and Tatum.

- Taylor Snow