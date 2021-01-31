Pregame Post-Ups: Jam-Packed Schedule Will Mean Early Load Management for C’s

Pregame – Jam-Packed Schedule Will Mean Early Load Management for C’s

The lead-up to tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers was unusual for the Boston Celtics in that they had two full days off to rest and prepare. It marked only the second instance so far this season in which they had more than one scheduled day off in between games, which is astonishing considering how tonight is the quarter mark of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It’s crazy,” head coach Brad Stevens admitted of the jam-packed schedule ahead of an 8:30 p.m. tip-off at TD Garden. “It’s going to be crazy. But you’re just going to have to play it as well as you can.”

The condensed nature of the schedule will not be changing anytime soon for the Celtics. If anything, it’s about to get even tighter, given how they still need to make up three games that were postponed in mid-January after more than half of the roster had entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

With that in mind, Stevens is already preparing to start resting some of his players so that they do not over-exert themselves this early in the season.

“My job is not only to manage an individual game; it’s to manage a long season,” Stevens explained. “So there will be games where our best players get up into the high 30s with the exception of Kemba (Walker), who won’t in this stretch, and there will be games where we’ve got to manage it a lot closer, and there will be games where we probably have to sit some guys and that’s just the way it is.”

Don’t worry. None of the Celtics’ core players will be resting tonight when they take on the defending champs. But it’s just something to keep an eye on in the near future as the schedule continues its arduous pace.

- Taylor Snow