Pregame Post-Ups: Walker is Officially Back

Pregame – Kemba Walker is Officially Back

Kemba Walker is officially back.

Walker, who missed the first 11 games of Boston’s season as he worked to strengthen his left knee, is active and will play about 20 minutes this afternoon against the New York Knicks, said head coach Brad Stevens.

Walker last returned to action following a knee-strengthening program on July 31 of last year, during Boston’s first seeding game inside the bubble. In the end, he and the Celtics learned that that return was a bit too soon and did not allow him to return to full health. Walker later admitted that he did not look, feel or play like the four-time All-Star point guard NBA fans have come to expect.

This return feels very different.

This time around, it feels as if Walker and Boston’s training staff have taken every precaution and put together a plan that has placed the point guard in a much healthier place for his return this afternoon. Walker, it seems, is truly healthy and ready to roll.

“They (the training staff) feel really good about where he is and he feels really good about where he is,” said Stevens. He added, “Obviously he’s excited to play. He’s ready to play. They’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point, and we’re looking forward to having him out there.”

There’s no question about the latter part of that statement.

Walker averaged 20.4 points per game last season while shooting a stellar 38.1 percent from long distance and a career-best 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Celtics have relied heavily upon Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (25.8 PPG) to carry the load offensively so far this season. They will no longer need to do so now that they have a bona fide offensive star to add to the mix.

However, Walker’s return is exceedingly important right now, because Tatum will miss his second straight game this afternoon due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols. The C’s need an established scoring punch alongside Brown, and now they have it.

Expect some rust out of Walker this afternoon and moving forward as he works his way back into game shape. He has not played in a live game since Sept. 27, and he had very little live practice time with the team before this afternoon’s game. This is, in effect, a preseason game for him.

Regardless of those facts, Boston is overly excited to finally have him back in the rotation, with the possibility of having its roster reach full health within the next week.

- Marc D'Amico