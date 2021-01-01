Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Ring In New Year With Fun Bonding Experience

Pregame – C’s Ring In New Year With Fun Bonding Experience

Despite being confined to their hotel in Detroit Thursday night, the Boston Celtics still managed to ring in the New Year together with some fun and games.

Following a team dinner at the hotel, the players, coaches and training staff all gathered for a Secret-Santa style holiday gift swap, organized in advance by vice president of player development and organizational growth Allison Feaster.

Robert Williams, who wound up with a gift certificate, detailed how the competitive exchange went down following Friday afternoon’s shootaround.

“The thing about the game was whatever gift you got, you could go take anyone’s gift (who chose) before you," said the third-year center. "No matter what their gift was, if they were before you, could go take that gift. So it got tricky.”

Marcus Smart, who is no stranger to racking up steals on the court, was one of those who fell victim to theft during the game.

“I got Bulleit 12-year-old aged whiskey, but then it was stolen from me, so I ended up with a karaoke set,” laughed the veteran guard, who we hope will break out his new toy on future team bus rides.

While some were in a taking spirit during the exchange, coach Brad Stevens was more in a giving spirit.

“I actually had a gift certificate and I just gave it away,” Stevens recounted Friday evening before tipping off against the Pistons. “I saw the despair on a couple of staff’s faces after they got their gifts stolen, so I didn’t end up with anything.”

What the coach ended up with instead was a great opportunity to bond with his players and staff, which was of far greater value to him than any gift certificate could provide.

“It was a fun time,” Stevens said. “It was cool. Allison did a great job setting everything up. It was a good way to spend time together.

“Now it’s a little bit unique because we’re sitting in a row, three at a table, these monstrous rooms, so you have like to scream across the room with all the COVID restrictions, but it was an opportunity to gather that a lot of people aren’t getting, and we don’t take that for granted, even though we’re wearing masks and testing every day, this is something that not everybody’s getting a chance to do.”

