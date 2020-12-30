Pregame Post-Ups: Nesmith's Time Will Come

Pregame – Nesmith's Time Will Come

While Payton Pritchard is drawing rave reviews for his performance as a rookie early in the season, Aaron Nesmith is waiting patiently in the background for his first opportunity.

Nesmith has appeared in only one of Boston’s four games this season – a blowout loss to the Nets on Christmas day. He played nine minutes during that contest and made one of his two 3-point attempts.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens indicated prior to Wednesday’s matchup with Memphis that Nesmith’s lack of playing time shouldn’t set off any alarms to those on the outside of Boston’s locker room. This is a normal process for a player who was drafted onto a team that’s loaded with versatile talent.

“Obviously, you can only play five guys at a time,” said Stevens. “We’ve got several guys who are high-minute players at his position. Very often, it’s hard to crack when you’re in an eight- or nine-man rotation, and three of our guys in our nine are our guys that will play the 5 most exclusively.”

For now, Nesmith is concentrating on putting in the work behind closed doors that will prepare him for when his moment arrives.

“He’s doing everything that he needs to do,” said Stevens. “He’s working really hard. He’s a guy that does not have the same level of experience as others, but will catch up quickly because of his work ethic, his personality, who he is and everything else.”

And in case anyone was wondering, Stevens very much envisions Nesmith earning playing time as this season progresses.

“He’ll get plenty of opportunities as the season goes along,” the coach assured. “Whether that happens tonight, or whether that happens down the road, I have no doubt that he’ll be ready.”

- Marc D'Amico