Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Thinks Defense Will Benefit from Tough First Week

Pregame – Stevens Believes C’s Defense Will Benefit from Tough First Week

Boston’s defense has been thrown right into the fire to start off the 2020-21 season.

So far, the Celtics have faced three of the top offenses in the Eastern Conference, beating Milwaukee and losing to both Brooklyn and Indiana, respectively. By Wednesday night, they will have played five games against four opponents – each of whom ranked among the top 10 in points-per-game last season – all within an eight-day span.

Such a tight schedule has meant no time for practice and very little time to make adjustments, but the C’s are making do with the hand they were dealt and viewing this challenge as something that could benefit them in the long run.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are very capable defensively, especially in the group of guys that will lead us in minutes,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday evening before tipping off in Indiana for their second straight battle against the Pacers. “Here at the start of the season we’ll struggle with certain things, but we can get better as the year goes on. We can do that through film, we can do that through games.

“I think we’ve played three of the best teams in the NBA, certainly in the East, and that will be good for us in the long run. When I first saw this schedule, you knew this was going to be tough right out of the gate, and it’s proven to be that.”

Indiana proved to be a resilient opponent Sunday night, overcoming the Celtics with a 108-107 win during the final minute of regulation. Stevens pointed out how cohesive the Pacers’ offense looked, attributing it to their continuity after returning most of their core from last season. He also noted how Indy’s style of play is much different than that of Boston’s first two opponents, making it all the more challenging to make adjustments on the fly.

“The way [the Pacers] share the ball, the cutting, finding the guys in position to play with their strengths, they just have a nice balance to them,” Stevens said. “The good news is over our first three games we’ve played three teams that score in totally different ways, and we’ll be able to build on that and get better, practices or not.”

- Taylor Snow