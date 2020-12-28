Pregame Post-Ups: Context on Tatum's Lack of Free Throws

Pregame – Stevens Gives Context on Tatum's Lack of Free Throws

Brad Stevens isn’t concerned with Jayson Tatum’s inability to get to the free-throw line early in the season. In fact, Stevens placed the blame of this trend on the Celtics as a whole, rather than on Tatum himself.

Tatum on Friday became the first player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive games of at least 20 field goal attempts and zero free throw attempts. Tatum, an All-NBA Third Team member last season, is one of only four players in Boston’s top nine of minutes played this season who has not attempted a free throw. The rest of that list consists of big man Daniel Theis, rookie guard Payton Pritchard, and second-year forward Grant Williams.

Stevens on Sunday put the onus on the rest of the Celtics to create an offensive environment that will lead to Tatum getting to the charity stripe this season.

“I think that his lack of getting to the line has a lot more to do with our spacing and our execution than it has with his game,” Stevens said before Sunday’s tip-off against the Pacers in Indiana. “We’ve talked a little bit about how we can be better, especially in the Brooklyn game. We were OK against Milwaukee, but in the Brooklyn game we got pretty jammed up.”

The coach also pointed out that Tatum, who despite the lack of free throws this season is still averaging 25.0 points per game, adjusted his finishes at the rim from his first game of the season to his second.

“He’s done a good job attacking the rim,” said Stevens. “I thought against Brooklyn, he finished better at the rim.”

The numbers back up Stevens’ observations. Tatum shot 6-for-10 from inside the paint against Milwaukee, after shooting 3-for-9 from inside the paint against Milwaukee during season-opener.

It’s a guarantee that his emphasis on attacking the paint this season will lead to free throws at some point. The Celtics, who are working to improve their spacing and execution to aid Tatum, would like it to happen sooner rather – like tonight in Indianapolis.

- Marc D'Amico