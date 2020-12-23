Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Voices Excitement Ahead of 8th Opener

Pregame – Stevens Voices Excitement Ahead of His Eighth Opening Night

Brad Stevens made sure to take a moment for reflection and to dial in on perspective prior to tonight’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was an important tradition for him to carry on, even in the face of an ongoing pandemic that has prevented him from having many such moments over the past nine-plus months.

“I do think you take a minute at the start of each of these seasons and you recognize, first of all, it’s going to be a long year,” he said before Opening Night. “There’s gonna be a lot of ups and downs. There’s gonna be a lot of things to navigate. And the key is to constantly get better and try to be your very best at the end.”

Stevens is so committed to that last part that he has had little time to dedicate toward reflection and perspective as this Opening Night rapidly approached. He admitted that his mind has mostly been occupied by thoughts of how to best prepare his team for what’s to come.

As he said, “First of all, you’re so in the mode of just making sure every t is crossed and i is dotted as you go through this early part of this season, and even in this morning’s shootaround, that you’re really just focused on the work and the task.”

The Celtics have been putting in work as a group since Dec. 4, all in preparation of a season that will be unlike any other they’ve experienced before, and one which will begin with a gauntlet of a schedule.

Boston opens tonight against the two-time reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his Bucks, who many believe significantly upgraded their roster following a 56-win campaign a season ago. The C’s then host the uber-talented Brooklyn Nets Friday, before heading to Indiana to take on the Pacers, who were the No. 4 seed in the East a season ago, for two straight games.

All in all, the Celtics are set to play nine of their first 11 games against teams that are considered to be either title contenders or strong playoff contenders this season.

That will certainly get the blood pumping, as it has for the Celtics. They’re juiced with adrenaline as they prepare to face those hefty challenges together over the next few weeks and beyond.

“There’s an excitement to a new season. There’s great challenge that comes with a new season,” he said. “Every team is its own entity, and so we’re gonna have to see if we can put our best foot forward with this group. We’re looking forward to it.”

Who isn’t? It’s Opening Night!

The 2020-21 season is here. It sure came in a hurry, and it’s sure to be one to remember for every team around the league – for better or for worse.

- Marc D'Amico