Pregame Post-Ups: Adjusting to a New TD Garden Atmosphere

Pregame – Adjusting to a New TD Garden Atmosphere

Tonight, the Boston Celtics will play their first game inside TD Garden in more than nine months. However, this will be far from the typical home-court experience that they are used to.

For the first time ever, the C’s will host a game in Boston without any fans in attendance. The arena will be completely empty when they tip off against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. aside from home and away team staff, arena staff and a handful of media members.

In preparation for playing within such an unusual atmosphere, the Celtics held practice on the Garden’s parquet floor last week, but it’s still a eerie feeling preparing for a game under such circumstances.

“It is unique, but it was a great feeling last week to walk back into the Garden,” coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “I think we all look for these little tidbits of normalcy. It's obviously a really tough time everywhere over the last nine months. I hadn't been back in the Garden since March 8th or 9th, and so it was special to walk in last week, and I think everybody that didn't get a chance to come in last week - whether it's the media contingent that's here, whether it's people that are doing a different role for the Celtics that are part of this probably felt the same way I did last week. It’s a special place.”

Though, it obviously isn’t as special compared to when the arena is packed to the roof with its screaming sea of green.

“It won't be the same without fans,” Stevens said. “We did a little season ticket call last night with a bunch of our fans, and it was just great to see those faces. We hope to get to that point at some point throughout the season, but these gyms that you get a chance to play in and coach in are special when there's no one there. They're just really special when packed.”

The players are going to miss playing in front of a packed house as well, considering how much they feed off of the energy produced by Celtics Nation. Without those supportive fans, the team will have to dig deeper in order to create an inner spark.

“You can't replace the presence of fans in TD,” said fourth-year wing Semi Ojeleye. “The floor is shaking, the place is buzzing and you can't create that without fans. I think we will bring our own energy; we're going to have to. We're going to give it all we got, and we'll miss the fans regardless.”

- Taylor Snow