Pregame Post-Ups: Green Earns Surprise Start

Pregame – Javonte Green Earns Surprise Start

Surprise! Javonte Green is starting for the Boston Celtics during their first preseason game tonight in Philadelphia.

Green, who started two games as a rookie last season, will be joined in the starting lineup by Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Rob Williams.

Head coach Brad Stevens has always appreciated the athleticism that Green brings to the court. Tonight will be a great opportunity for Green to showcase that athleticism while being surrounded by Boston’s top players, but his starting spot is far from set in stone. Tonight’s contest is just a continuation of Stevens’ search for the best complement to Smart, Brown and Tatum on the perimeter.

“They’re all perimeter players that can do multiple things,” Stevens said of the trio. “We’re just looking at it to see who makes those guys better, and then we’ll also look at it based on who we’re playing on that given night. Obviously, when Kemba (Walker) gets back, that changes everything.”

Walker is unlikely to return from his left knee rehabilitation until January. So for now, it appears as if the competition is on for the open starting spot on the perimeter. Green, Jeff Teague, Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams are likely the top horses in the race for that open spot.

While tonight’s surprising starting lineup has earned the pregame headlines, it certainly isn’t the only topic of interest regarding the Celtics. Stevens has a long list of goals he wants the team to accomplish tonight and Friday, during the team’s second and final preseason game. That list includes getting every healthy player on the roster a nice chunk of playing time.

“I think it’s a combination of getting a feel for each other, conditioning, doing our best to do our jobs well, and then having great film to learn from the next day,” he said of the team’s goals during exhibition play. “So everybody on our team that is available – I think there’s 13 guys available – they’ll all play 10-plus minutes tonight. So we’ll have great film for everybody.”

Thanks to his surprising start, Green should have plenty of film of himself to watch heading into Wednesday and beyond. He averaged only 8.7 minutes per game during Boston’s first three preseason games last season. He should far surpass that number tonight.

- Marc D'Amico