Pregame Post-Ups: Tonight’s Game Plan for Tatum’s Return

Pregame – Tonight’s Game Plan for Tatum’s Return

Not only will Jayson Tatum return to action tonight in Chicago, but he will do so without facing a tight minutes restriction.

The All-NBA wing missed the last five Celtics games following a positive COVID-19 test and was finally cleared off the team’s injury report Monday morning.

Even though he hasn’t played a game since Jan. 8, Tatum has been able to gradually ramp up his practice activity over the past five days – enough so that Boston’s training staff didn’t feel the need to cap his playing time at a specific minute-mark in his first game back. Although, they will still keep a close eye on him considering the circumstances of his recent illness.

“He’s not on a minutes restriction, per se, but we’re going to monitor those appropriately,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “Obviously we’re not going to get into the high 30s or 40 with him tonight.”

Tatum may have been healthy enough to play last night against Cleveland, but the training staff didn’t want him to play in both games of back-to-back right off the bat. They opted to have him sit out of that contest and play in tonight’s game instead, which turned out to be a good decision as the Celtics managed to beat the Cavaliers by 38 points without him.

“The way that he came back, we knew he wasn’t going to be able to play a back-to-back coming off of the two weeks,” Stevens confirmed. “So he played basically a simulated game on Saturday to get some of those minutes back so we don’t have to restrict him quite as much (tonight).”

Prior to his illness, Tatum was one of the hottest players in the league. On Jan. 11, he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 33.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while leading the Celtics to three straight wins from Jan. 4-8.

In less than an hour, we’ll see if the All-Star can pick up where he left off, as he makes his much-awaited return to the court at United Center.

- Taylor Snow