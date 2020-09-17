Pregame Post-Ups: Toronto Series Prepared C’s for Moment Like This

Pregame – Toronto Series Prepared C’s for Moment Like This

For the Boston Celtics, there’s no denying that Tuesday night’s 117-114 overtime loss to the Miami Heat was a frustrating way to open up the Eastern Conference Finals. However, if there’s one thing that the C’s took away from their previous series against the Toronto Raptors, it’s how to get up off the mat following a heartbreaking defeat and return the punches.

“The Toronto series helped us a lot,” Celtics center Daniel Theis reflected ahead of tonight’s Game 2 matchup against Miami. “We lost on a game-winner, we lost a double-overtime game, and while we are frustrated, it’s just one game.”

Rather than dwell on their momentary frustration Tuesday night, the Celtics turned and set their focus on what they could improve moving forward. In this case, it’s their transition defense, which struggled to slow down Miami during the latter portion of Game 1. Fortunately for Boston, this is an issue that it should be able to correct, considering the fact that it has the top-ranked transition defense of the remaining playoff teams.

“We’ve got to forget about the game [on Tuesday],” said Theis. “We’ve got to do our adjustments, and it’s easy; we’ve just got to get back in transition.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is also a proponent of the amnesiac approach to basketball games. He doesn’t want his team to brood over its recent 14-point, fourth-quarter collapse; instead, he urges his players to just concentrate on one play at a time.

“We always focus on doing our job as well as we can, possession-to-possession,” Stevens said. “Playing a game is filled with momentum swings. All the best teams I’ve been on haven’t been affected by momentum. They just do their job play-to-play. We need to make sure we do a better job of that in Game 2 than we did in Game 1.”

The Celtics will get their chance to respond at 7 p.m. tonight.

- Taylor Snow