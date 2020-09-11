Pregame Post-Ups: The Significance of Game 7 Experience

Pregame – How Significant is Prior Game 7 Experience?

BOSTON – Brad Stevens held strong Friday night on his belief that past experience of playing in a Game 7 doesn’t matter. All that matters is what happens on the court for 48 minutes when the next Game 7 is played.

Stevens made that point Friday night prior to Game 7 against Toronto after acknowledging that two of his top players, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, have already appeared in three Game 7s during their careers.

“I think that’s great and all, but the most important thing is how we play tonight,” he said. “What has happened in previous games, whether we’ve won or lost, doesn’t matter. You’ve got to play well tonight and that’s it.”

Maybe not, though. Stevens did open the door to the past just a sliver.

Seven of Boston’s players have appeared in a Game 7 during their careers. Boston’s coach did admit that there is a little bit of knowledge that those players likely gleaned from their participation in those contests.

“I think the biggest thing that you take away from that experience is it’s a long game,” he said. “You can’t relax for one minute, and at the same time you’re not gonna win the game in the first minute. And so you’ve got to make sure that you’re playing the right way all the way through.”

There have been 298 minutes played thus far in this series. At this point, none of them matter.

All that matters are the 48 that will begin shortly after 9 p.m. Those are the minutes that will decide each team’s fate as their respective seasons hang in the balance.

- Marc D'Amico