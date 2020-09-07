Pregame Post-Ups: Game 5 Will Test Boston's Resiliency

Pregame – Game 5 Will Test Boston's Resiliency

In order to be a championship contender, a team must possess a high level of resiliency. Tonight, the Boston Celtics will have a chance to show exactly they’re made of, as they look to respond to the Toronto Raptors’ two-game winning streak in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It’s been a roller coaster of a series for the C’s, having won Games 1 and 2, only to lose Games 3 and 4 to bring things back to square one. The momentum is clearly in Toronto’s favor at the moment, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens is looking forward to seeing how his team reacts to the recent adversity.

“One of the things we’ve talked a lot about is that special groups – and if you want to be special, it’s only reserved for a few ¬– special groups have a great resiliency about them,” Stevens said ahead of Game 5. “They’re able to compartmentalize what went well, what didn’t go well, and say, ‘I’m going to come back and be the best I can be,’ and realize it’s not going to be perfect. Realize that this is part of competition, and part of being in this arena, and part of being special is you gotta be able to get back up off the mat. That’s the fun part of it.”

Getting up off the mat against the defending NBA champions, however, would be a whole different level of special.

“In order to win a game against Toronto, you’re going to have to play your butt off and earn it,” Stevens said. “When we’re at our best, it’s the same way against us. Ultimately, this is just part of the fun. Resist all the stuff that doesn’t matter. Don’t pay attention to that; pay attention to how we can be the best we can be, and just go out there and fight.”

If the Celtics hope to be a special group, they’ll have to show that they can respond to adversity. Tonight will be the perfect opportunity for them to do so, as they look to get back into the driver's seat for this series.

- Taylor Snow