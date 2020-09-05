Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Touches on Off-Court Routine Inside Bubble

Pregame – Stevens Touches on Off-Court Routine Inside Bubble

It’s only natural to become restless after spending nearly 1,500 hours in isolation, which is why it’s been so important for the NBA bubble’s occupants to develop a routine outside of basketball.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, for example, avoids going stir crazy by walking around the campus during his downtime, which allows him to stay active and socialize at the same time.

“I do the same walking path every day. I call it the ‘walk of sanity,’” Stevens described Saturday afternoon – his 60th day inside the bubble – before tipping off against the Toronto Raptors. “And I’ve found that a lot of other people do it too. I saw (Raptors coach) Nick (Nurse) out there riding his bike today. I see (Heat coach Erik Spoelstra) all the time. I’ve seen (Lakers coach) Frank (Vogel) jogging. Doc (Rivers’) whole (Clippers) staff. We all run into each other a lot.”

Many of Stevens’ players have developed off-court routines as well, whether they’re riding bikes together, playing volleyball, lap-racing in the pool, or playing games in the recreation room. Such activity, Stevens believes, is vital for them in maintaining their mental health, and it becomes more essential the longer they stay.

“You feel isolated. We’re in a small area, so there’s only so much you can do,” Stevens said. “But you do have to find time for yourself, you have to take care of yourself the best you can. Can’t get holed up in your room all day, which is very easy to do. You have to make sure you do anything you can to take care of yourself.

“We’ve tried to put a large priority on that with our coaching staff, our players, everybody else, because we recognized all along this was coming. This was not unpredictable by any means once you started looking at all that was coming with this experience. Our guys have done a great job of managing it thus far, but we just have to stay on top of it every day.”

- Taylor Snow