Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Locked in With Playoff-Leading Perimeter D

Pregame – C’s Locked in With Playoff-Leading Perimeter Defense

The Celtics’ defense has been exceptionally locked in this postseason, especially when guarding the perimeter. Through its first six playoff games, Boston has allowed opponents to shoot just 26.4 percent from 3-point range, which is miles below Houston’s second-place mark of 32.8 percent. That’s one of the many reasons why it has opened up the Playoffs with six consecutive wins.

What’s remarkable is that the C’s have accomplished such a feat despite facing two of the East’s top four long-distance shooting teams during the first two rounds.

During the opening round, Boston held Philadelphia, a team with a 36.7 percent 3-point clip in the regular season, to just 26.4 percent from long distance. And through the first two games of the second round, it has held Toronto, a team with a 37.4 percent clip in the regular season, to just 26.3 percent from deep.

Even more remarkable is the fact that Toronto had just shot a first-round-leading mark of 43.3 percent from 3-point range against Brooklyn. So, the Raptors entered this series with red-hot shooting hands, only to have them cooled off by the Celtics’ suffocating defense.

“We just try to close out as hard as we can and try to be there on catches as much as we can, but it’s easier said than done,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said before Game 3 against the Raptors Thursday evening. “I think they’ve missed a few open ones, but hopefully we’ve guarded hard enough that those open ones just don’t feel as comfortable, as normal if you are there.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse took note of his team’s shooting struggles and pointed out how All-Star sharpshooter Kyle Lowry hasn’t been able to get the looks he normally gets.

“Our readiness and prep to shoot has got to get better,” Nurse said. “I think in general, the looks that Fred (VanVleet) got were pretty good, but I didn’t think Kyle has gotten great looks. So I’ve got to do a better job of getting him some cleaner looks, for sure.”

Getting clean looks is difficult, however, against a team that has five starters who are all capable of defending the perimeter at a high level. The Celtics have counted on their perimeter defense throughout the Playoffs, and that’s one of the main reasons why they have yet to lose a game.

But both teams are good at closing out, both teams are good at playing with great intensity at the close out. And still in this league, guys still make tough ones. But that’s all we’re trying to do. Obviously there’s some schemes and things that you try to be good at throughout the year because you know the value of the layup and the three.

- Taylor Snow