Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Keeps Adjustments Close to Chest

Pregame – Stevens Keeping Some Adjustments Close to Chest

BOSTON – Brad Stevens is keeping some of his adjustments and expectations for Game 2 against Toronto to himself.

Literally – he’s not even sharing them all with his players.

“There’s some things that you may mention to your guys,” he said prior to today’s Game 2, “and some things you know might be coming that you keep to yourself.”

The reason is not to keep secrets from his players, but rather to avoid overloading them with information prior to tip-off.

“At the end of the day, this is a fast-paced game. You have to play with a clear mind,” said Stevens. “So I think you start by focusing on what you can do better to play better.”

Many NBA pundits expect the Raptors to play at a much higher level during tonight’s Game 2, following a dismal 36.9 percent shooting performance during Game 1. There hasn’t been much talk about the Celtics playing at a higher level, seeing as they led by as many as 24 points during the series opener and won by 18. However, Stevens believes wholeheartedly that his team has plenty to improve upon as well.

“We expect them to be better, but we expect us to be better,” he said. “Our focus is on improving.”

The coach then outlined a few areas in which the team can play at a higher level while attempting to combat Toronto’s expected resurgence tonight.

“We’ve been through this enough to know that some days when a team goes 10-for-40, they’re gonna shoot it better most nights, even if you play good defense,” the coach said, referencing Toronto’s 10-for-40 effort from 3-point range during Game 1. “So we know that we need to be a little bit better on the defensive end. We know we need to be better in transition. And there are some things that are obvious that we can clean up offensively.”

Defensively, the C’s can work to provide better close-outs on Toronto’s perimeter shots and also prevent the Raptors from gaining solid post position down low. Offensively, Boston can play with a much faster pace while also taking care of the ball, which it did not do while committing 23 turnovers during Game 1.

Those are the obvious adjustments for the Celtics. The not-so-obvious adjustments? Those are stored away in Stevens’ mind, ready to be broken out mid-game should Boston need them.

- Marc D'Amico