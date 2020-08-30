Pregame Post-Ups: C's to Be Tested vs. Toronto's NBA-Leading Transition Offense

Pregame – C's Defense to be Tested vs. Toronto's League-Leading Transition Offense

Boston’s defense is about to face its greatest test of the season, as it takes on the Toronto Raptors and their league-leading transition offense in a best-of-seven second-round series.

During the regular season, the Raptors averaged an NBA-best 27.8 points per game in transition, including 18.8 fast-break PPG. What drove those numbers was a combination of multiple factors: most notably Toronto’s ability to push the pace after getting a defensive stop coupled with its plethora of capable drivers.

"The difference to me, between them and other (teams), is they’re so hard-driving and they can do it at every position,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Sunday morning ahead of Game 1. “You have (Marc) Gasol and (Serge) Ibaka, they get you in the seams in pick and rolls when you pay a lot of attention to (Kyle) Lowry and (Fred) VanVleet to get to where they want to go. They’re excellent playmakers and passers. The guards are all terrific. Lowry and VanVleet, (Norman) Powell, and on down the line. Those forwards, (OG) Anunoby and (Pascal) Siakam, and they come off the bench with (Rondae) Hollis-Jefferson, they’re all hard-driving players.”

The common theme among each of those players is that each one possesses great upper body strength. So, when any of them start going downhill, it’s a nightmare to defend.

“When they get their shoulder into you, you can’t get back in front of them, and I think that that, to me, stands out as a major difference in their team,” Stevens said. “I think that’s why they’re great in transition, because they put so much pressure on you with multiple guys with multiple skills, and I think they’re good in the half-court because they can really, really drive the ball.”

Fortunately for Boston, transition defense has been one of its greatest strengths. It surrendered just 17.7 points per game in transition this season, which was the fifth-best mark in the league. Against Philadelphia in the first round, that number dropped all the way down to 8.0 PPG, which is the best mark among all 16 postseason teams.

The Raptors are a completely different beast than Philly, however, so the Celtics will need to focus even more on not surrendering easy buckets.

“If you look at any playoff series, it's the easy baskets teams get to put them over the top, whether it's the transition baskets, the offensive rebound baskets, loose balls, those type of things,” Stevens said. “You have to make everything as challenging as possible because they are great in transition.”

