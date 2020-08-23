Pregame Post-Ups: C’s, Up 3-0, Aim to Avoid Complacency in Game 4

Pregame – C’s, Up 3-0, Aim to Avoid Complacency Heading Into Game 4

It’s easy for a team to become complacent when it’s up 3-0 in a playoff series, but that’s exactly what Celtics coach Brad Stevens wants his team to avoid as they look to close out their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 this afternoon.

“We’re gonna try to play as well as we can, whether we’re up 3-0, down 3-0, up 2-1 – whatever,” Stevens said ahead of the 1 p.m. tip-off. “We have to win the next possession. That’s all we’re focused on.”

Even though Boston holds a commanding lead in this series, Stevens reminded the media Sunday morning that only Game 2 was won in convincing fashion. The other two matchups came right down to the wire, including Friday night’s Game 3 victory. Therefore, it should be expected of Philly to continue to challenge Boston all the way to the end.

“It’s hard to win,” Stevens said. “This series could easily be 2-1 (in favor of) Philadelphia, and that’s the way every series I’ve ever been in is. You just play as well as you can, you have an opportunity today to play again, and that’s that.”

Stevens often preaches to his team to treat each game as its own entity, and that’s especially important during the Playoffs. A team that’s trailing in a series can suddenly turn things around at any point, which is why the Celtics have to maintain the same energy they brought into the first three games, while avoiding over-confidence.

“It’s the same as any other game: you’ve got to play to win the next possession,” Stevens reiterated. “It’s very, very difficult to win one NBA game, so you just can’t focus on anything else. You play to win the next possession, you do the best you can and move on.”

If the Celtics take that approach into Game 4 Sunday afternoon, they’ll have a good shot at moving on to the next round.

- Taylor Snow