Pregame Post-Ups: Without Fans, C’s Relying on Motivation from Within

Pregame – Without Fans, C’s Relying on Motivation from Within

Without fans in attendance during this summer’s unique postseason experience, NBA players are facing more pressure to develop motivation from within, as they can no longer rely on a crowd to help fuel their emotions.

Despite having one of the loudest and most loyal fan bases in the league, the Boston Celtics have adapted just fine to their new environment, while building a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

“We have a team full of intrinsically motivated people,” C’s head coach Brad Stevens said ahead of Game 3 Friday evening. “Really the whole travel party’s that way. So we’re going to try to do the best job we can; we realize the circumstances are unique."

At first, Boston’s players admitted that it was a bit strange and unsettling playing inside of an empty arena. However, Jayson Tatum stated that the teams that adapt the quickest to the new environment would have an advantage.

Having scored 65 points through the first two games of the postseason, it's safe to say Boston's All-Star wing is feeling as comfortable as could be.

“Obviously, we miss the fans, but I’ve gotten used to it these last couple of weeks with just the teams being there and no noise in the arena,” Tatum said after Game 1. “It was different at first, but I’m used to it by now.″

One factor that has helped the Celtics get used to the new atmosphere is their team chemistry. Their strong collective bond enhances their ability to feed off of each other, which creates a positive spirit among the group that helps them both during the preparation process, and ultimately during games.

“Our whole deal since we’ve been here is we have to create our own energy,″ Stevens said. “We have to make sure that we’re on top of everything we need to be on top of.

“I can tell that there’s a heightened level of detail as we entered our playoff prep (last week), and I’m sure every team is that way. So as far as preparation goes and as far as we’ve thought about it moving forward, we’ve treated it just like every other playoff game that we’ve prepared for.”

- Taylor Snow