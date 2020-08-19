Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Discusses Start of Hayward's Rehab

Pregame – Stevens Reveals Slight Update on Gordon Hayward

BOSTON – Brad Stevens had a slight update on Gordon Hayward Wednesday afternoon, just one day after the Boston Celtics announced that Hayward will miss approximately one month with a Grade III right ankle sprain.

Stevens shed some light on the start of Hayward’s rehab process, as well as when the team will have an understanding of when that process will progress.

“Obviously they’re aggressively treating it multiple times a day,” Stevens said before Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He got in the pool a little bit today and was able to do some stuff in there. But right now, just hopeful the swelling goes down and get a better idea in the next three or four days of next steps.”

Stevens then delved into the heightened level of responsibility that will fall on the shoulders of other Celtics while Hayward is out.

“Our four guys that have played a lot of minutes – not including Gordon – so Smart, Kemba, Tatum and Brown, those guys are going to have to play big minutes for us most every playoff game,” he said, “and we’re just going to need everyone else to play their role great.”

The coach will not ask any of the players outside of the top four he mentioned to replicate the skills which Hayward brings to the table. Instead, he will ask them to consistently do what they do best at a high level.

“There’s certain things Gordon does really well that we’ll probably take out of our playbook,” he said, “and there’s other things that those other guys do that fit better with their strengths.”

That’s the plan for the foreseeable future. The C’s need to make do with what they have and attempt to take down the 76ers without Hayward.

- Marc D'Amico