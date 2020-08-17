Pregame Post-Ups: Sixers Remain Dangerous Without Simmons

Pregame – Stevens Says Philly Remains Dangerous Without Simmons

BOSTON – Philadelphia is a different team without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely with a left knee injury. That doesn’t necessarily mean it is a worse team, however.

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics are set to tip off a seven-game playoff series against the Simmons-less Sixers tonight. Before the tip-off of Game 1, Stevens made it be known that the numbers say Philly is as dangerous as ever as currently constructed.

“Well first of all, they’re the best offense in the league without [Simmons],” Stevens said. “That’s over 1.2 points per possession, by all the notes that I have. The shooting around is amazing – around (Joel) Embiid. They’ve got a bunch of 40 percent 3-point shooters. They’ve got guys that can put it on the floor. They’ve got guys that can play in pick-and-roll.”

They have, as Stevens suggested, a lot of talent remaining on the roster to surround Embiid, who is one of the most dominant interior presences in the league. That talent has played at a high level while Simmons has been sidelined, and Stevens has an inkling as to why, thanks to his coaching experience in Boston.

“Sometimes when you have a guy that has the ball a lot and is such a focal part of what they do,” said Stevens, “that gives everybody else even bigger freedom when those guys aren’t available. We’ve seen that here in the past.”

Beginning with tonight’s game, one of Boston’s top priorities will be to eliminate that freedom from Philadelphia’s “other” players. If Embiid beats the Celtics all by himself, that’s a situation where the C’s would just need to tip their cap to him. But they know they cannot afford to allow all of the other players on Philly’s roster – players who have excelled around Embiid – to play free and confident during this series.

- Marc D'Amico