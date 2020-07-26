Pregame Post-Ups: C's Will Lean on Smart’s Voice During Bubble Play

Pregame – Celtics Will Lean on Smart’s Voice During Bubble Play

The Boston Celtics learned during their first scrimmage against Oklahoma City Friday night that communication will be critical while playing inside the empty arenas within the NBA bubble.

Playing without fans gives teams the opportunity to utilize their voices more than ever. Thus, the more vocal team will likely have an advantage, which Oklahoma City proved while leaning on Chris Paul’s voice during its 98-84 win.

Moving forward, coach Brad Stevens hopes that not only his players, but every person on the Celtics bench can find a way to impact the game by using their voices in some capacity.

“You all have to realize the importance of communications within your own personality, within your own authentic way,” Stevens said Sunday afternoon prior to the team’s second scrimmage against the Phoenix Suns. “So, as I told the coaching staff, there’s more responsibility on all of us to enhance our environment. And it’s not just the players, it’s not just the coaches, it’s not just anybody in our travel party; it’s all of us together. And the players on the court, there’s always a level of communication that you have to play with. And then we’ll probably look at our bench and determine who’s going to be the most vocal on the bench and then put them in the seats that they can be most impactful in.”

As for the most impactful voice on the team, there is no question in Stevens’ mind as to whom that belongs to: Marcus Smart.

“I told Smart, I think he in particular, out of our guys that we really lean on, has a chance to really be that vocal guy for us,” Stevens said. “He knows what’s coming, he knows what’s going on. He’s been there, done that. Sometimes he starts, sometimes he starts on the bench and comes in at (around the seven-minute mark). But he’s going to be as important right from the get-go of the game as anybody on our team.”

