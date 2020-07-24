Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Set for First Competitive Action in Four Months

Pregame – C’s Set for First Competitive Action in Four Months

The Boston Celtics will take on their first opponent in more than four months Friday evening, when they scrimmage the Oklahoma City Thunder inside Florida’s NBA bubble. The 40-minute exhibition will feature four 10-minute quarters, during which time the C’s will ease their way back into the swing of things while following a structured rotational plan.

Coach Brad Stevens told reporters ahead of the 5 p.m. tip-off that he plans to play eight of his regular rotation players during the first half, before handing over the reins to the second- and third-string players for the second half.

“Most likely you won’t see any of the starters after halftime, but we’ll see how it goes,” Stevens noted.

Boston’s only player who has been ruled out is Kemba Walker, who is following a maintenance program for his sore left knee so that he will be ready to go by the time the real games begin.

Walker said following Thursday’s practice that he was feeling great and continues to trend in an upward direction. The plan is to have the All-Star point guard work out individually today or later tonight, and then he’ll go live tomorrow with the rest of the team at practice.

As for the goal of these next three scrimmages against OKC, Phoenix and Houston, Stevens just wants the team to re-discover their strengths, while shaking off some of the cobwebs that may have built up over the past four months.

“There’s going to be things that expose themselves throughout these games,” Stevens said. “But what we try to do is focus on when we’ve been at our best, what does our best look like, and emphasize those things.”

- Taylor Snow