Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Aim to Exhibit Competitive Character in Cleveland

Pregame – C’s Aim to Exhibit Competitive Character in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – After a disappointing overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets last night in Boston, Celtics coach Brad Stevens is eager to see how his team responds tonight in Cleveland. During this morning’s team meeting, he and the coaching staff briefly touched upon the fourth-quarter collapse they had just suffered and discussed the importance of putting it in the rearview mirror and leaving it in the dust.

“We talked about it a little bit today, that every day in this league is an opportunity to exhibit great competitive character, maybe no more so than today,” Stevens told reporters prior to tonight’s tip-off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Because we were all hurting from last night. Last night was not a pleasant experience … And so we briefly touched on it, focused on the Cavs, moved on to try to find a way to play as well as we can tonight.”

Despite Brooklyn’s 18-point, fourth-quarter comeback, the Celtics still took some positives away from last night’s effort. In fact, they played some of their best basketball of late up until that final frame.

“I thought we played three of the best quarters that we’ve played since the All-Star break; the problem is, the fourth one was not,” Stevens said. “So ultimately, we’ll be able to grow from it. But we have to get better with that stuff. And some of that stuff is, once we get everybody out there, we will be better.”

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Celtics, who will be without three of their starters tonight. Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring last night, Gordon Hayward suffered a right knee contusion, and Kemba Walker will sit out this game as he continues to make his way back his own knee injury.

Though, Stevens isn’t one to use injuries as an excuse.

“That’s all part of it,” he said. “We’re just going to have to get healthy. But everyone’s in that boat to some extent. You look across the league and that’s the one thing about the NBA – you let one slip away like last night and the injuries add up, but the games don’t stop. You’re playing tomorrow, and you’ve got to get on that plane, and get in when you get in. So, let’s go.”

