Pregame Post-Ups: C's Excited to Have Walker Back

Pregame – C's Excited to Have Walker Back

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will add another weapon to their already-thriving offense Tuesday night, as they welcome back second-leading scorer and leading assister Kemba Walker from a five-game absence. Walker, who has been dealing with soreness in his left knee will play in a limited capacity against the Brooklyn Nets, though the Celtics aren’t worried at all about readjusting to his presence on the floor.

“He knows when to pick his spots and how to get his rhythm back,” Walker’s backcourt mate Marcus Smart said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “So he’s not a guy we really have to worry about coming in and trying to see how we can [reimplement] him back into the offense or how we can get his rhythm back. Because he does such a great job of doing it and just going with the flow of the game.”

Coach Brad Stevens said that Walker will be restricted to about 20 to 25 minutes of playing time, though his teammates are just happy to have him in any role.

“It feels like we’ve been without him forever,” said Smart. “And I know it’s been killing him as a competitor sitting over on the side because I know it kills me when I’m out. And that’s all he was talking about: How he wanted to be out there with us and he couldn’t wait to be back. So we’re happy to have him back.”

The Celtics are especially happy to have him back for this matchup, considering that they will be without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who is out with an illness. Walker will look to help fill Tatum’s offensive void as he returns to TD Garden.

