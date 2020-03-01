Pregame Post-Ups: Tatum’s Rise Toward Greatness Only Just Beginning

Pregame – Tatum’s Rise Toward Greatness Only Just Beginning

BOSTON – Jayson Tatum has taken quite a leap over the last few weeks, as he’s transformed from a budding star into one of the most feared offensive players in the NBA. Yet, coach Brad Stevens believes that the 21-year-old wing is still not even close to reaching his full potential.

As Tatum continues to grow, teams will adjust the way in which they defend him. And he, in turn, will figure out how to combat those defensive adjustments.

“He’s got a lot of room to improve which is good,” Stevens said before hosting the Houston Rockets Saturday night. “We saw that on the West Coast in the Lakers game when he saw a bunch of doubles, and we watched those all as a team. And then in the Utah game I thought he was way better against them, and that’s just because he sees some of that stuff for the first time.

“That’s the thing about the special players in the league – and (James) Harden’s a good example of this; he’s seen everything. But he’s seen it for years and years and years now. And even the doubles that maybe haven’t come as frequently as they do now, he’s seen them at times over the last couple of years.”

What separates Tatum from many other players, Stevens believes, is the unwavering mental approach that allows him to be great at any moment coupled with his ability to learn how to adjust on the fly to whatever opposing defenses through at him. Those strengths have been a part of Tatum’s makeup since the day he put on a Celtics uniform.

“I always remember one of his first exhibition games, Charlotte ran a play that a lot of NBA teams run, and we had not gone through it in any way,” Stevens recalled. “He got burned on the first one. And on the second one he figured it out. And that’s why I think he has a chance to be really special.

“But,” the coach added, “he’d be the first to tell you he’s not finished and he can still get a lot better. Because he’s going to see all this new stuff.”

And when Tatum sees something new, he’ll be able to adapt, just like he always has. Which is one of the many reasons why he is only just beginning his climb toward greatness.

