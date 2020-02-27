Pregame Post-Ups: Kanter Provides Positivity Regardless of Role

Pregame – Kanter Provides Positive Energy Regardless of Role

SALT LAKE CITY – There have been three nights this month during which Enes Kanter has played 20 or more minutes for the Boston Celtics. There have also been three nights during which he has played fewer than 10 minutes. He’s not letting those sporadic minutes affect him on a daily basis, according to Brad Stevens.

Stevens was asked before Wednesday night’s game in Salt Lake City, where Kanter spent the first three and a half seasons of his career, about how Kanter has impacted the Celtics this season. One of the first things Stevens pointed out is the positivity Kanter brings to the table every day, regardless of his role.

“There are some games where we’ve really leaned on him heavy, and there are some games where we haven’t as much,” Stevens said. “He’s been a great teammate all the way through, which I think is one of his great qualities.

"Obviously he’s a great rebounder, he’s a great scorer, he can do all that stuff," the coach continued, "but he brings a good, positive energy every day."

If any franchise knows how difficult it is for players to be great teammates while their role is in flux, it’s the Celtics. They just went through a bumpy season last year that was heavily impacted by players who struggled to adjust to new and varying roles.

Kanter has avoided such struggles, which says a lot about who he is as both a player and a person.

“It’s not easy,” Stevens said. “That’s the hardest position to be in in the league, is the guy that doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to play or how much he’s going to play.”

Stevens then went on to explain that Kanter’s minutes are only going to become more sporadic in the coming weeks, when the Celtics work Rob Williams back into the lineup after his lengthy absence due to a sore left hip.

“We’ll continue to kind’ve attack this with multiple guys and almost like a hockey-sub idea when we get to fully healthy at that position,” Stevens said of the center position. “That’s kinda the plan of attack going into the year, and we haven’t been healthy enough.”

Evidence that has been gathered throughout this season suggests that Kanter will be able to adjust to whatever role he is assigned each night once Williams returns to the lineup. Kanter has done so with a positive attitude all season long, and no one expects that to change.

Nor will Boston’s need for Kanter to provide size, strength, rebounding and interior scoring against particular opponents. They need those abilities, and Kanter will be ready to provide them whenever Stevens calls his name.

- Marc D'Amico