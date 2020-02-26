Pregame Post-Ups: How Tatum is Learning New Defenses

Pregame – Tatum Learning How To Handle Consistent Traps

PORTLAND – Part of the growth process for a rising superstar is learning how to handle new defensive schemes that are being sent at him. Right now, Jayson Tatum is being thrown into the fire with that regard.

While tying his career high with 41 points Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, Tatum faced more traps and double-teams than he has ever seen before. Brad Stevens said ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers that 90 percent of the traps the team has faced this season were sent at Kemba Walker, so Tatum and the rest of the team are learning how to deal with such schemes being thrown at the 21-year-old star.

“He’s got to get off it quick. That’s something he learns as he looks at film,” Stevens said of Tatum’s development against traps. “It was fun to look at the film yesterday and say, ‘OK, these are the (James) Harden traps. This is where the traps are coming from. We’ve got the ball in the perfect place for our team. Now it’s just about getting off of it quick.’”

What Stevens means by “getting off of it quick” is that Tatum must make the right read and get the ball to a the right teammate at the right time. He must diagnose where the trap is coming from, and which teammate will be open as a result of that trap.

Stevens said that once Tatum makes the read and gets the ball off of the trap quickly, the pressure then shifts to Tatum’s teammate to correctly attack a rotating defense.

“And then the first guy out of that pass needs to be able to do something with it, whether that’s drive it, make an extra pass, shoot it, whatever the case may be,” he said. “But they can’t hold it.”

Stevens confirmed Tuesday night what many have commented on all season, and that is that the Boston Celtics should be a very difficult team to trap as a result of all of the playmakers they have on their roster. In addition to Tatum and Walker, two All-Stars, Boston also has the likes of Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart.

When healthy, at least two of those five players will almost always occupy the court at the same time. Opponents will have a very difficult time defending the C’s if players like Walker and Tatum make the right reads out of those traps.

Tatum dealt with traps well as a first-timer Sunday afternoon, and he’ll undoubtedly improve as time goes on. As Stevens commented Tuesday night, “I think he’s getting more thrown at him every game, and as you can tell, there’s a hunger to continue to improve.”

Tatum may see another healthy dose of traps tonight, as the Celtics play for the third straight game without Walker. This game against Portland will serve as another learning opportunity for Boston’s budding superstar.

- Marc D'Amico