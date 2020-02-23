Pregame Post-Ups: Vogel Speaks on Coaching Tatum at All-Star

Pregame – Tatum Faces Lakers a Week After Teaming up with Them at All-Star

LOS ANGELES – Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are set to square off with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers today in Los Angeles, exactly one week after all three of those players were teammates while playing under Lakers head coach Frank Vogel in the NBA All-Star game.

While it’s back to business today, with these players standing on opposite sides of the most historic rivalry in basketball, Vogel took time before tip-off to explain why he enjoyed the time he spent around Boston’s budding star last weekend.

“Great guy. Great guy,” Vogel said of Tatum. “He’s just a – he’s got a refreshing personality and approach toward the game.”

Pressed to elaborate on what he meant by the term ‘refreshing personality,’ Vogel responded by saying, “You enjoy being around him. He’s got that good smile. Just his personality… he’s fun. He’s engaging. He’s intelligent. He was refreshing to be around.”

Vogel revealed that his comments in part stemmed from a conversation he had with Tatum heading into the All-Star game about expectations with regard to playing time. He basically told Tatum, who wound up playing less than 14 minutes in the game, that his minutes would he sparse. Yet Tatum took no exception to the news.

“He was really good about whatever minutes I wanted to play him. He was fine with that,” Vogel said. “He was just excited to be there. The Celtics are lucky to have him.”

Certainly, that’s true, as Tatum is Boston’s leading scorer at the ripe age of just 21 years old. He is already an All-Star, and is well on his way to becoming a superstar.

What some may not realize is that Tatum’s personality, which Vogel described as refreshing, is playing a significant role in Tatum’s high level of success.

After saying that Tatum is “very quiet” with a “sheepish sarcasm to him,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens dove into the impact that Tatum’s reserved personality makes on his game.

“He’s got a great emotional intelligence, as I’ve said many times,” Stevens said. “He can operate in any environment. And when things get crazy out on the court, he has a great way about him and a very calm way about him.”

Such emotional intelligence has been on full display throughout Tatum’s young career, including in the very building he will play in this afternoon – the STAPLES Center. Tatum hit one of the most clutch shots of his career back on Nov. 20 against the Clippers, when he shook free from Paul George and drained a 3-pointer during the final seconds to send a thrilling game to overtime.

There’s a chance he could make similar noise today, while he takes on James, Davis and Vogel, who were very briefly his teammates last weekend in Chicago.

- Marc D'Amico