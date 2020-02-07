Pregame Post-Ups: C's Appreciative of Williams' Talkative Nature

Pregame – C's Appreciative of Grant Williams' Talkative Nature

BOSTON – From Day 1 of Celtics training camp, Marcus Smart could tell there was something different about Grant Williams. The 21-year-old forward wasn’t the typical quiet and reserved rookie. In fact, he was quite the opposite.

“He talks too much,” a smiling Smart said Friday his Celtics hosted the Atlanta Hawks. “No, he’s great, man … He talks a lot, but he knows what he's talking about, and it's all in good faith.”

Before Williams arrived, Smart was without a doubt most talkative player on the team. But now, that role is up for debate, and it's quite a surprise that a rookie is the one who is challenging Smart for it.

“It's rare,” Smart said of Williams’ talkative ways. “Especially as a rookie, it's very rare. Usually, rookies, they come in, they're shy, they're trying to figure out where they belong, they don't want to overstep their boundaries. But Grant, he just comes in and he doesn't care. He's very secure with himself. And when you've got a guy like that, it's good. It’s good for Grant, and it's good for us, as well.”

Williams’ talkative ways are most valuable when he is in the game. His constant communication has been key for Boston on both ends of the floor.

“When he's on the court and he's out there helping our defense and helping our offense and moving and talking the way he does, everybody is happy,” said Smart. “Having Grant, it helps us a lot.”

- Taylor Snow