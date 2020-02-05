Pregame Post-Ups: Waters a Unique Two-Way Option for C's

Pregame – Waters a Unique Two-Way Option for C's

BOSTON – Two-way players often don’t play much of a role when they get called up from the G League to the NBA, but Tremont Waters has been an exception this season. When the rookie point guard gets the call up from the Maine Red Claws to the Boston Celtics, he is often thrust into a substantial role, just as he could be tonight when he and the C’s take on the Orlando Magic.

“When he comes it’s usually because we really need him and he’s probably going to play,” Stevens said ahead of tip-off inside TD Garden. “And so balancing being at the right level of aggressiveness and doing what he does in Maine with coming here is a question that would be obvious for him to ask, but we just want him to be him. Like we’re not going to run a ton of stuff when he’s in the game. We’re going to keep it simple. He’s great off simple actions, kind of like Kemba. And so, he just gets to be him when he gets here.”

Waters, however, is in a much different situation than the rest of the Celtics roster, as he has to make adjustments whenever he transitions from club to club. Still, he’s managed to average 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 36 minutes during seven appearances for the NBA squad.

“The difference is it’s hard when you get called up all of a sudden and you haven’t been with the team for a month and you’ve got the responsibility of playing on a team that is playing with every game that matters,” Stevens said. “And so, I give him a lot of credit for his ability to transition back with us. And we need him. I think he’s got a big upside to be a good player. And he’s got special, unique abilities.”

Many of those unique abilities come on the defensive end, where the former SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year has thrived during his NBA stints. The 5-foot-10 point guard has particularly impressed Stevens with his ability to reach in and pick the pocket of whomever he’s guarding.

“I think that’s one of his great strengths,” Stevens said of Waters’ aggression. “I think that’s what allows him to defend at his size. And it’s not necessarily reaching out of position; it’s always being in position and then using his active hands. So, whether it’s shutting off a drive and then you can use your hands. He’s not reaching with his beak. He’s not reaching just out of laziness. He uses his hands well. I was thinking when we drafted him, like how’s he going to guard? And he’s proven to me that he can guard bigger guys because he gets his body in great position, and then when that ball is low, he takes it.”

Just like how Waters has taken advantage of every opportunity the Celtics have given him so far.

- Taylor Snow