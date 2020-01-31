Pregame Post-Ups: Kerr Recalls Fond Memories of Old Boston Garden

Pregame – Kerr Recalls Fond Memories of Old Boston Garden

BOSTON – Warriors coach Steve Kerr always looks forward to his annual trip to Boston, as it sparks fond recollections from his playing days at the old Boston Garden. During the early part of his playing career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, Kerr had the pleasure of playing inside the legendary arena, which to this day he considers to be his “favorite venue of all time.”

Although the arena was demolished nearly a quarter of a century ago, the memories still rekindle each time he plays on the road against the Celtics, as he described ahead of Thursday night's tip-off inside TD Garden.

“That place was incredible,” Kerr recalled from outside the visitor’s locker room. “From the history to the fans and the energy they brought every night. And just the nuances of the building, like all the dead spots on the floor and the minimalist approach to the game – tiny little scoreboard up top, one guy playing the organ, no cheerleaders. It was just straight basketball, and it was beautiful. It was bliss.”

While many of those nuances were buried with the old arena’s remains, many of the unique atmospheric qualities carried over, which makes each returning trip just as special as the last.

“I’ve enjoyed coming here every year since (Boston Garden closed down), even in the new building,” said the eight-time NBA champion. “It’s a great vibe out here and the fans love their team, and this is one of the flagship franchises in the NBA. So it’s always fun to compete against them.”

- Taylor Snow