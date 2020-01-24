Pregame Post-Ups: You'll Be Seeing 11:11 Tonight

Pregame – You'll Be Seeing 11:11 Tonight in Celts vs. Magic

ORLANDO – You’ll be seeing 11:11 tonight if you watch the Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic.

Both teams are ravaged by injuries and will have only 11 players available to play in tonight’s game. For Boston, that group includes Carsen Edwards and two-way player Tacko Fall, but not Romeo Langford. For Orlando, that means their standard roster, less key rotational players Al-Farouq Aminu, D.J. Augustin and Jonathan Isaac.

Both teams have dealt with injuries throughout this season, although each team’s circumstances have been very different.

Boston’s injuries have mostly been short term, but they’ve occurred on a consistent basis. That has led to an inconsistent rotation.

Orlando’s injuries have been more long-term, as Aminu and Isaac may be lost for the season, and Augustin is expected to miss at least three to four weeks in total. He is 11 days into his absence heading into tonight.

The Celtics will be missing three key contributors tonight in Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter and Jayson Tatum. Kanter and Tatum were ruled out this morning, while Brown was not ruled out until about 90 minutes before tip-off. Still, Brad Stevens said the team was prepared for Brown’s late scratch.

“The hardest part from a coaching perspective is not knowing until the last minute, but I had at least an idea,” Stevens said. “We prepared without him. We walked through without him this morning. So if he would have played, that’s an easier adjustment going back and throwing him in than not.”

There is a long list of Celtics players who will bump up in the rotation and enter the rotation in general due to the absence of Brown, Kanter and Tatum. Two of those players are fellow rookies Edwards and Grant Williams. Stevens commented on why he’d be comfortable sending those two players onto the court tonight.

“We like them both,” the coach said. “Carsen’s played a lot in Maine the last month, and I think that was good for him. He played a good stint the other night the last quarter. I thought he did a good job. Sometimes it’s just a matter of being able to get consistent reps.”

He then moved on to Williams, saying, “And then Grant’s been a guy that’s been played as much as half a game for us at different times and played different positions. With guys out, with guys with size out, he’s likely to get more opportunities on nights like tonight when you’ve got some of your bigger wings out.”

Edwards could see some time as a backup guard, while Williams will likely see time both on the wing and at the center position if the Celtics choose to play small ball. The other players who have a chance to see more playing time than usual are Fall, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier and Brad Wanamaker.

- Marc D'Amico