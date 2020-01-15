Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens’ Take on the Coaching Grind

Pregame – Stevens’ Take on the Coaching Grind

BOSTON – Preparing for nine games in 14 days is daunting not only for NBA players, but also for its coaches. The Celtics coaching staff is currently in the midst of navigating through such a stretch, of which Brad Stevens says is no easy task.

“There’s not a day to really take a deep breath,” the head coach reflected Wednesday evening before taking on the Detroit Pistons in the front-end of his team's third back-to-back in the last two weeks. “You’re always prepping for what’s next. Usually I try to stay ahead anyway, so these are tough stretches. But it’s part of it; everybody goes through it and we all manage accordingly. We signed up for 82 games of it, and it’s just part of it.”

With that being said, Stevens and his staff try their best to take a deep breath whenever they can, just so that they can mentally reset in between games.

“The bottom line is, I think you need to be able to step away and be present in the moment you’re in,” Stevens said.

Those moments include when he’s at home with his wife and kids, and when he’s hanging out with friends. Occasionally, those moments also come when the team is on the road, where Stevens likes to spend quality time with his staff when possible.

“There are nights where you need to put down the computer and get away from it just in the course of these stretches,” Stevens said. “It’s a little bit tougher when you have this many games in this many days, but there have been many a times where the plane has landed somewhere and the assistants and I have just thrown those computers to the wayside and gone and done something else, because sometimes I think you just have to do that.”

Nine games in 14 days is a daunting task for a coaching staff to handle, but being able to step away and mentally reset whenever possible makes such a stretch far more tolerable.

- Taylor Snow