Pregame Post-Ups: C's Hope to Have Smart Back Tomorrow

Pregame – C's Hope to Have Smart Back Tomorrow

BOSTON – Marcus Smart will log his eighth consecutive absence this afternoon as his Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's shaping up to be his last. Coach Brad Stevens gave a promising update ahead of tip-off that indicated Smart could potentially return to action tomorrow night against the Raptors after missing three weeks with a double-eye infection.

“He’ll get a good hard workout in now,” Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “And then we’ll see if he’s able to go tomorrow. But he’s making the right strides. He came in yesterday, did some full-court stuff, looked good.”

Smart also got a good workout in yesterday, as he played on the Auerbach Center court with a few of his teammates and coaches. Now that the infection nearly cleared up, Smart’s primary focus is reconditioning his body after being sedentary for the last few weeks. Once he’s back to game shape, he should be ready to go.

“He really hadn’t done anything until the 23rd or 24th in a couple of weeks,” Stevens explained. “So it’s a matter of making sure that not only his cardio’s up, but also it probably wouldn’t be best to start playing again in a back to back. Two days in a row would be tough. He went really hard yesterday to see how he would respond. There was a thought that he could potentially play today. We think that it’s best to make sure that he’s ready to go full-go. He’ll get another good workout. He feels good. And we’ll see what he feels like tomorrow.”

- Taylor Snow