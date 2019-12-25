Pregame Post-Ups: Smart Rejoins C’s for Christmas

Pregame – Smart Rejoins C’s for Christmas

TORONTO – Marcus Smart is extra-thankful to be with his Celtics family in Toronto this Christmas after battling through a terrible double-eye infection over the last few weeks. The Celtics guard spoke to the media Wednesday morning and described the “Hell” he had just gone through, before finally rejoining his teammates on the sideline for the first time since Dec. 6.

“I thought I was going to go blind for a while,” he said from inside the visitor’s locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “I think it was the worst case of viral conjunctivitis that [the doctors] have seen. So basically, I was a guinea pig to see how to handle this if it ever happens again to anybody else. But it was the worst pain that I’ve been through in a very long time. I don’t wish it on anybody.”

Smart said the burning sensation was unbearable, and it made it so he could barely see at all. He wore sunglasses at all hours of the day to avoid any irritation from the light.

“Even in the dark I was wearing sunglasses,” he said. “It was that bad. Just every morning I would wake up just having sticky discharge coming out of my eyes, sealing my eyes shut. It was really just gross. It got so bad that my eyes, my eyelids started forming these mucus membranes, and they literally had to go in and pry the mucus membranes out … I was bleeding tears every time they did it, for like a day. They did that for about four days straight.”

Fortunately, the infection finally began to subside earlier this week and Smart was able to return to the practice gym. He estimates that he’s about 80 percent back to normal and hopes to be able to return to live-game action soon.

“I was able to get the last two days of workouts in,” he said. “I just was really getting my body back to playing shape and adjusting and making sure I've got my strength back and my conditioning and air back. If it was up to me, obviously I would try to play tonight. But with just everything happening, being more cautious than ever, and just giving myself and my body extra time to recuperate and get back into shape.”

Smart is still experiencing some discomfort, but the opportunity to join his team for Christmas in Toronto was something that he couldn’t pass up. And having his Celtics family around him is certainly something that he needed after the brutal experience that he just went through.

“It’s definitely a process,” he said of regaining his full health. “It’s an annoying process. But I’m just blessed to be able to come back and get through this.”

- Taylor Snow