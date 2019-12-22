Pregame Post-Ups: Smart's Return Appears to Be in Sight

Pregame – Smart's Return Appears to Be in Sight

BOSTON – Brad Stevens has been peppered with questions about Marcus Smart’s health over the last two-plus weeks, during which time the Celtics guard has been sidelined with a double-eye infection. Finally, the coach had some positive news to share about the situation Sunday evening before hosting the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

“Marcus Smart is doing better,” Stevens said as an expression of relief spread across his face. “He was actually at the (practice) facility, or going to the facility tonight, to get on the floor and shoot a little bit.”

Smart hadn’t been able to do any basketball-related activities since Boston's Dec. 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The infection began in one eye and eventually spread to the other, causing what Stevens says was one of the worst such infections that Smart’s doctors had ever seen.

Stevens didn’t rule out the possibility of Smart returning for Boston’s Christmas matchup in Toronto, though said it would still be “unlikely” to see him suit up that afternoon.

“I haven’t sat down with Marcus or our training staff yet,” Stevens said. “It’s more of a matter of rebuilding up your wind and everything else. It’s different when you have an injury like Gordon did (with his broken hand) and work for four straight weeks. Now you’ve got Marcus — he just hasn’t been able to see anything.”

At least the end of Smart’s nightmare appears to be in sight.

- Taylor Snow