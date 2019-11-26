Pregame Post-Ups: A Walkthrough of Walker's Last 72 Hours

Pregame – A Walkthrough of Walker's Last 72 Hours

BOSTON – It’s amazing to think, just three nights after suffering what appeared to be a serious head and neck injury in Denver, that Kemba Walker is on the brink of returning to action for the Boston Celtics.

Walker collided head-first with the midsection of teammate Semi Ojeleye during the second quarter of Boston’s matchup with the Nuggets and fell straight to the floor, where he remained mostly motionless for several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher.

After a few days of testing, it was determined that Walker suffered only a neck sprain and should be back on the court in no time.

Before hosting the Sacramento Kings Monday night, Celtics team doctor Tony Schena walked the media through the last 72 hours for Walker’s testing. It gave an idea as to how lucky the star point guard is to come away nearly unscathed from what could have been a devastating injury.

Schena said when Walker first hit the floor at Pepsi Center, he felt numbness and tingling in his hands, which served as a cause for concern.

“You can imagine that kind of gave him a little bit of a shock, he was kind of freaked out by the whole thing a little bit," Schena described. "He just needed a couple of seconds to collect himself. He never lost consciousness. He basically stayed on the floor, mostly as a medical precaution.”

According to Schena, the on-site medical staff took full spine precautions as Walker lay on the floor before putting him on the spine board, collaring him and then bringing him to the back of the arena for an X-ray. That X-ray came back negative, so he was taken to a level-1 trauma center where he received a neurological evaluation, a full set of X-rays, an MRI and then another set of X-rays once it was determined that his neck was in stable condition.

“Essentially, he had no significant structural damage to the bony architecture of his neck or the soft tissue around his neck,” Schena said.

After leaving the emergency room, Walker received separate evaluations from a physician and then from a neurosurgeon. They each determined that he was stable enough to fly home with the team, so they placed him in a soft collar and he traveled back to Boston with his coaches and teammates the next day.

When he arrived in Boston, Schena and spine surgeon Dr. Eric Carkner from New England Baptist Hospital did a full evaluation. Several people reviewed Walker’s imaging, including Carkner, a cervical spine specialist, and a radiologist.

“At that point, Kemba had no symptoms and he was feeling really well, and he passed the exam,” Schena said. “Because of the nature of the injury and our concern about running headlong into Semi, who is a solid individual, he had no concussion symptoms but we went through the concussion protocol anyway.”

Walker passed the concussion protocol as well. He then went home after the long day of travel and testing and went to sleep. When he awoke Sunday morning, Walker was completely symptom-free. He even went to the practice facility and was able to work out in the weight room while his teammates practiced.

Walker then went through a cognitive evaluation Monday, as well as a cervical spine evaluation, passing both tests.

“So he basically passed every aspect,” Schena said. “The last aspect of the concussion protocol would be for him to participate in a practice, which will be tomorrow. So that brings us to tonight. And tonight, he’s feeling well, he has no symptoms. Really, we’re just going to get him to a full practice and have him progress from there.”

The goal is to have Walker practice Tuesday and then see how he’s feeling afterward. Based on how things have shaped up so far, Schena believes Walker will be back in game action in no time.

- Taylor Snow