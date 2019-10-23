Pregame Post-Ups: Opening Night is a Story of Speed vs. Size

Pregame – Opening Night Will Be a Story of Speed vs. Size

PHILADELPHIA – Tonight’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers is a battle between speed and size. Boston owns the speed, of which Sixers head coach Brett Brown said, “It scares you.”

Brown, while speaking to the media Wednesday night during his pregame media availability, answered a question about whether or not he’s curious to see how his team’s great size matches up with a team like the Celtics, which relies on speed, length and skill to win games.

“I would choose a different word than curious,” he quickly replied. “It scares you. You respect the Celtics, and that style of play. Curious? It’s an appropriate fear.”

That fear stems from a preseason game the Sixers played against the Washington Wizards, who utilize a similar style of play to that of the Celtics. Brown gave his team a ‘D’ grade for that game, a contest that Washington won 112-93. Brown also admitted that the Wizards are far less talented than this Celtics team.

“It’s small ball, and we didn’t really respond so well,” Brown said. “We have work to do. We have things to prove, that that’s an outlier, that that Washington preseason game that I graded a ‘D’ is an outlier.”

The Celtics would prefer for the Sixers to hold off on proving that game to be an outlier until a later date, or to never prove so at all. Boston has put all of its eggs into the speed and skill baskets this season, hoping that it will be able to run circles around teams like the Sixers, which starts a frontcourt of Joel Embiid and Al Horford, that bring great size to the table.

Stevens gave a bit of insight as to what the C’s will need to do tonight in order to turn their speed into an overwhelming force against Philadelphia.

“You have to play with great pace,” he began. “You have to play with great execution. You have to stay spaced. You can’t creep in on each other. And you’ve got to move the ball and seek great shots.”

Stevens said that his team has executed in those areas at a high level throughout the preseason, but admitted that attempting to do so against a team like the Sixers “is a whole other ballgame tonight.”

Speed versus size has been the discussion surrounding these two teams since their rosters were constructed and set during the offseason. Tonight, finally, everyone – including these two coaches – will see which characteristic is more overpowering than the other.

- Marc D'Amico