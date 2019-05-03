Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Look to Take Advantage of Home Court Environment in Game 3

Pregame – C’s Look to Take Advantage of Home Court Environment in Game 3

BOSTON – The Milwaukee Bucks know what it takes to win playoff games on the road, having gone 2-0 inside Little Caesars Arena during their first-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons. Winning on the road inside Boston’s TD Garden, however, is an entirely different challenge.

That’s what the Bucks will attempt to do Friday night, as the Eastern Conference Semifinals shifts East to the hostile home of the Celtics, where Milwaukee’s most difficult task of the postseason so far awaits.

“If you’re going to have success in the Playoffs and advance, you’re going to have to win on the road,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said ahead of Game 3, which will serve as a tiebreaker in the 1-1 series. “You have to come into a tough environment like tonight here in Boston. You have to keep your poise your focus, all the things that you’ve been preaching all year. It becomes a little bit more heightened, but I think our group has built confidence through the year and a little bit in the first round with a couple of wins on the road. We’re excited to play here tonight.”

The Celtics, who won all four of their postseason home games last year against the Bucks, are excited as well. Boston has gone 30-13 at home this season (including the Playoffs), where they have been driven by their boisterous fan base.

“They’ve been big for us throughout the playoffs already, so getting a chance to play in front of them is always exciting, always fun,” said C’s wing Gordon Hayward. “We’re excited to get into the mix and play in front of them again. We’ve gotta do more of the things we did in Game 1. It will be a fun game and an exciting atmosphere.”

That atmosphere that can get the best of the opposition if it’s not prepared and locked in. Last year, the Bucks struggled inside the charismatic confines of TD Garden, but this year they’re coming in with confidence, having won two road battles already this postseason.

We’ll see how they’ll fare when they tip off over the Lucky logo at 8 p.m.

- Taylor Snow