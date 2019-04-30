Pregame Post-Ups: Aron Baynes Injury Update for Game 2

Pregame – Aron Baynes Injury Update for Game 2

MILWAUKEE – No news can be good news in regard to injuries. As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, there had been no update on the status of Aron Baynes, who sprained his left ankle Sunday afternoon in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, suggesting that he should be good to go for Game 2.

"They haven't told me anything so I'm guessing that's good news," Stevens said ahead of the 8 p.m. tip-off.

Baynes injured the ankle during the third quarter of Boston’s 112-90 win at Fiserv Forum and was immediately subbed out of the game. He was later listed as “available” to return, indicating that it was just a minor tweak, though he stayed on the bench for the remainder of the matchup.

Baynes has had ankle issues throughout the season, dealing him great frustration, but he seemed optimistic about this particular injury before Monday’s practice.

“It’s bloody annoying, but at the end of the day it’s not going to stop me,” said the veteran big man.

Baynes was limited to nine minutes in Game 1, though he made an impact by registering four points, a steal, and a plus-11 rating. His presence off the bench could be critical if he’s good to go in Game 2.

"As a backup to Al, obviously he will rotate off of Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and their other bigs,” Stevens said. “He'll have to guard everybody and their other bigs, make it hard, because they stretch the floor so much. At 28 feet, (Brook) Lopez, (Nikola) Mirotic, (Irsan) Ilyasova are all comfortable shooting well behind the 3 point line, so he'll have to guard some of those guys at times, but will probably be more of a back-up on Giannis."

If Baynes is limited or unable to play, Daniel Theis could see some action. The second-year forward logged six minutes after Baynes went down in Game 1, during which he tallied four points and one block.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says his group will be ready no matter which scenario they face.

“He’s been a big part of what they’ve done the last month and in the first round,” Budenholzer said of Baynes. “(If he doesn’t play or is limited), we have a lot of respect for Theis as kind of a guy that can step into those minutes. If Baynes plays, we respect him. He’s a big body, he’s physical, but Theis is very similar if he plays those minutes.”

Update: The Celtics announced at 7:12 p.m. that Baynes is available to play.

