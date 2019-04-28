Pregame Post-Ups: Celtics, Bucks Set for New-Look Playoff Rematch

Pregame – Celtics, Bucks Set for New-Look Postseason Rematch

MILWAUKEE – The Boston Celtics closed out a seven-game, first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks one year ago to this day. After completing another trip around the sun, the two teams are ready to face off once again in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Typically, teams that face each other in the Playoffs in consecutive years will study up on the previous series. However, C’s coach Brad Stevens says his team won’t be looking back much on the 2018 postseason film. That’s because both teams are vastly different this time around, with Boston adding Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back into the mix, and Milwaukee adding a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer, as well as a number of new roster pieces.

“I think anytime you go through a playoff experience when you’re competing against a team with a lot of similar players you think there’d be a lot to draw from that,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of the 1 p.m. tip-off at Fiserv Forum. “There probably is some, but I’d say very little versus the usual just because of the change in system. A lot of new people on both sides, a lot of people that are going to play important roles on both sides, and the way they play is so different than last year.

“I think obviously adding (Brook) Lopez in the middle, the way they play him on offense, with his ability to stretch the floor, the way they play him on defense, with him protecting the paint. And then their bench, they’ve really done a good job of putting the right pieces around their best players.”

The best player of that group is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak averaged 25.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during last year’s playoff series, but the 24-year-old phenom has taken his game to a completely different level this season.

“He’s much improved,” Stevens said of Antetokounmpo, who had regular-season averages of 27.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 5.9 APG. “That’s one of the things I admire about the best players in this league: The way they’re targeted by opponents, the way that people focus on them all summer to prepare for them, they seem to improve at an even greater rate than everyone else. Giannis is certainly at the top of that list. I think he’s really, really gotten better in a lot of areas. He was already elite and as I said before, I think he’s the MVP. This fit, the way they’re playing and how he plays with the people around him is incredible.”

The top-seeded Bucks are a different animal than the team that Boston beat in seven games a year ago. Though, the C’s have several new and improved weapons of their own, making for what should be an exciting and refreshing postseason rematch.

- Taylor Snow