Pregame Post-Ups: The Process of Accepting Lesser Roles

Pregame – The Process of Accepting Lesser Roles

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the most difficult tasks for any coach is to ask a player to take a step back in a team’s pecking order. Brad Stevens didn’t have that conversation with one player this season; he had it with nearly all of his players this season.

With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward returning from injuries after Boston’s near-berth to the NBA Finals last season, Stevens was forced to tell nearly everyone on his team to accept far different roles than the ones they may have felt they had earned.

“It wasn’t as much about meshing talent and meshing personalities as it was really almost everybody on our team, with the exception of maybe one or two guys, had to take a lesser role than they once had,” Stevens said before Friday’s Game 3 against the Pacers. “And none of them are 38 years old. And so that’s a challenge, and it’s just something that I thought our guys tried to do.”

Stevens admitted that his team experienced many bumps and bruises as his players worked through accepting their new roles.

“It wasn’t without human nature fighting back at times,” he said, “but they’ve really put the good of the whole above everything else, and I appreciate that.”

Stevens went on to elaborate on that human nature, and explained that it isn’t exclusive to athletes.

“Everybody is always going to evaluate their situation against their best situation,” he said. “So if you’re a journalist, if you’re at Eli Lilly, if you’re a coach, whatever the case may be, and you had a higher role at some point in time or you had something that you really loved to do and you really were passionate about it because your opportunities were bigger, you’re always going to compare everything to that.

“You just have to then figure out, OK, this is what I need to do for this team, and we all need to embrace it,” he continued. “If we do that, then we have a chance to be good.”

And maybe even really good.

Seven months after convening for training camp at their brand-new practice facility, the Celtics are beginning to show what they’re capable of when they’re all accepting of and excelling in their roles, regardless of what those roles may be. Doing so has been a key to Boston earning a 2-0 series lead over Indiana.

There are examples all the way down the roster of Celtics who have excelled in lesser roles. Terry Rozier, who was a starter last postseason, is affecting the game with his defense and energy. Jaylen Brown is concentrating his effort on slowing down Bojan Bogdonovic, more so than on putting points on the board. Jayson Tatum has taken a back seat to Kyrie Irving on offense and is excelling as Robin to his Batman.

The list goes on and on, and that’s why the Celtics are where they are as they enter Game 3. Surely, though, they aren’t content with where they stand. They’re hungry for more.

“We still have a real chance to write a chapter,” Stevens said of his 2018-19 Celtics.

They sure do, and the pen will touch the paper for the third time this postseason at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

- Marc D'Amico