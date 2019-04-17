Pregame Post-Ups: Horford Illness Update Ahead of Game 2

Pregame – Horford Illness Update Ahead of Game 2

BOSTON – Al Horford contracted an illness Tuesday night on the eve of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, leaving him “questionable” to play against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Brad Stevens, however, is hopeful that the veteran center will be feeling good enough to suit up by the 7 p.m. start time at TD Garden.

“He got a good night’s sleep and woke up feeling way better,” Stevens reported an hour and 45 minutes ahead of tip-off. “I don’t know if it was something he ate. I don’t know what the deal was. He did not come to shootaround this morning. We kept him away, he got a good day of rest and said he’s feeling pretty good right now. He hasn’t been on the court yet.”

Horford’s playing status is critical for both teams, as it will greatly affect how they operate on either side of the floor.

“I think it does change some of the things that they do out there, so we’ll keep our eye on it,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan. “We’re preparing for him to play, and if he’s not out there we’ll have to make some adjustments.”

Horford tallied a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1 to go along with five assists and a steal. He also logged a plus-20 during 32 minutes of action, while helping to lead the C’s to an 84-74 win.

Horford’s presence would be of immense value for Game 2 as well, so the C’s are hopeful that he will feel well enough to play.

Update: The Celtics announced at 6:20 p.m. that Horford is available to play.

- Taylor Snow