Pregame Post-Ups: Playoffs Give C’s Clean Slate to Work With

Pregame – Playoffs Give C’s Clean Slate to Work With

BOSTON – It was a regular season full of ups and downs for the Boston Celtics, but now a clean slate lies ahead of them as they enter the Playoffs. The fourth-seeded Celtics will tip off first-round play at 1 p.m. Sunday inside TD Garden, where they will host the Indiana Pacers.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to compete,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “It’s a fun time of year and extremely challenging. We’re all looking forward to it, and we’ve been through quite a bit as a group, which can be beneficial. But all that stuff goes by the wayside once you get inside the lines.”

Boston went through its fair share of challenges throughout the regular season. It experienced the highs of winning streaks, the lows of losing skids and everything in between. But the C’s know that they weren’t the only ones riding that roller coaster.

“Every team goes through challenges and ups and downs,” Stevens said. “We’re a four seed in the playoffs and lost 33 times. You’re going to lose a lot through the course of an NBA season. The Bucks lost 20-odd times and were a No. 1 seed by far. Ultimately, it’s how you respond to those things and it gets magnified in the playoffs. These games are long, these series are long, you don’t win or lose them quickly. Play it possession by possession and focus on the task at hand.”

All 16 playoff teams have a clean slate to work with now that the 82-game, regular-season grind is in the rearview mirror. For the Celtics, that means it’s time to step on the gas and drive into the postseason at full speed.

- Taylor Snow