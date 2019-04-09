Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Tells Gibson to "Get Buckets"

Pregame – Stevens on the Signing of Jonathan Gibson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Brad Stevens had a very important conversation with Jonathan Gibson after the guard signed today with the Boston Celtics.

“Get buckets,” the coach told Gibson matter-of-factly.

Gibson plans on obliging, because that’s exactly what he does.

Gibson, who played in four games for the Celtics last season, including an 18-point performance during the final contest of the regular season, joins Boston after playing 44 games and averaging 33.1 points per game for the Qingdao Double Star Eagles of the Chinese Basketball League. The 6-foot-2 guard was not even with the C’s for this morning’s shootaround, but that isn’t a factor Stevens believes will prevent Gibson from filling it up tonight.

“Last year he got off a red-eye and hit like four straight 3s,” the coach said, referring to Gibson’s performance on April 6, 2018, when he drained his first three treys against the Bulls after joining Boston earlier that day. “That’s pretty impressive.”

Stevens was asked prior to the game why the Celtics wanted to bring the explosive scorer back, and his answer, again, was all about pinging the scoreboard.

“He gets buckets,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. That’s why we wanted to bring him back.”

The coach also spoke to what Gibson brings to the team off the court.

“He’s a good guy and he’s great to have around,” said Stevens. “He’s been through everything. He’s good and understands what his role will be.”

His role is, as Stevens plainly explained to Gibson upon his arrival today, to get buckets. Based upon a brief conversation Gibson had with Celtics.com before heading to the arena, that’s exactly what he plans on doing during tonight’s regular-season finale in our nation’s capital.

- Marc D'Amico