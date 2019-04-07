Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Aim to Check Off Milestone with Win Over Magic

Pregame – C’s Aim to Check Off Milestone with Win vs. Magic

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have beaten every team in the Eastern Conference this season with the exception of one: the Orlando Magic. That just so happens to be the team that Boston will face Sunday night in its regular-season home finale at TD Garden.

Orlando has won both of its games against Boston this season, although neither was decided by more than one possession. The Celtics will look to get over the hump Sunday night, but they know it won’t be easy doing so against an Orlando team that has won 20 of its last 29 games.

“Nobody’s been playing hotter than these guys, so we have to focus on doing tonight what we can to be successful,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “Much easier said than done; these guys are playing really well. They’re a super-physical, really tough team. We have to play a possession-to-possession game, which we did a better job of the last few games.”

Stevens thought that Orlando looked like a playoff-caliber team last year, however, the Magic were derailed by injuries, causing them to finish second-to-last in the East with a 25-57 record. This season, Orlando has remained healthy and has gotten career years out of many of its top players. As a result, the Magic find themselves tied for the sixth-best record in the conference at 40-40.

“They all know who they are, they all know what they’re supposed to do, they do it really well, and I think their young guys have continuously gotten better,” Stevens said. “I thought the foundation was in place last year, especially earlier in the year before their injuries happened, and I thought they would be kind of in this position last year had it not been for some of those. But then you see (Nikola) Vucevic is having a career year, (Evan) Fournier and (Terrance) Ross have been ridiculous changing games and ending games, winning games on late-game actions and on what I would call pretty general screens. They just make tough, tough shots.

"And then the wings take advantage of their size, whether it’s (Jonathan) Isaac or (Aaron) Gordon. If you put smaller guys on them, they punish them. If you put slower guys on them, they use their speed to get to where they want to go. They’ve had good play all the way around.”

Boston has had trouble finding an answer to Orlando’s strong all-around play this season. However, if the C’s manage to solve the Magic Sunday night, they'll be able to officially check the final Eastern Conference team off their list.

