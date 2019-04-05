Pregame Post-Ups: A Lot on the Line in Tonight’s Probable First-Round Preview

Pregame – A Lot on the Line in Tonight’s Probable First-Round Preview

INDIANAPOLIS – The importance of Friday night’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers cannot be understated. Whoever walks out of Bankers Life Field House, will be in the driver’s seat for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the Playoffs.

The C’s and Pacers are currently deadlocked with identical 47-32 records, though Boston owns the tiebreaker at the moment thanks to a better head-to-head mark (2-1). That means that whichever team wins this game will be in total control of its destiny.

“It’s a game for that fourth spot,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said ahead of tip-off. “We’re approaching it like every other game – every game is important. But tonight, you can kind of see the light as far as the end of the season, and both teams are tied so we’ve got to be at our best tonight.”

If McMillan's Pacers lose, the only way that they would be able to grab the fourth seed would be if they win their final two games against Brooklyn and Atlanta, and if the Celtics lose their final two games to Orlando and Washington.

Another important aspect of this game is that it will serve as a preview for what will almost certainly be a first-round playoff matchup. Boston and Indiana are near locks for the fourth and fifth seeds, so this will be a great opportunity for both teams to feel each other out before facing off next week on the big stage.

“I think you have to [treat this like a playoff game],” C’s coach Brad Stevens said. “You hope to play your best and be playing well going into the Playoffs, and this stretch is critical. It’s something that we’ve really tried to put a lot of emphasis on with our guys. Obviously the Playoffs are unique to themselves, but certainly as far as regular season games go and the impact on home-court and potential playoff matchup and everything else, this is as close as it gets.”

- Taylor Snow