Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Find Value in Home-and-Home Just Before Playoffs

Pregame – C’s Find Value in Having Home-and-Home Series just Before Playoffs

MIAMI – One quality that a team must have during a postseason season is the ability to adjust to its opponent from game to game. That’s why this week’s home-and-home series with Miami could serve as a great pre-playoff lesson for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics and Heat will face off Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena in what will be their second matchup in roughly 48 hours.

“You have to think about what went well for you, why it well, what didn’t go so well, how you can be better, what went well for them, how you think they’ll react,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said ahead of tip-off. “It sounds like they’ll have more bodies tonight (Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow are all back from injuries), so that can change how they’ll play. But one thing is for certain: no matter what happened in the last game, you have to play better than the last game to have a chance to win. That’s something that we’ll really harp on.”

Following Monday night’s 110-105 win at TD Garden, Stevens discussed some of the adjustments that his team would need to make in the rematch, particularly emphasizing how it must not get stagnant when Miami is playing a zone defense.

“When we really move it and get it quickly, either through the middle to the second side or just a simple pick, where we drive and penetrate and get it to the second side, we’re pretty good,” Stevens said. “They dare you to shoot those shots in the middle, and with their length, it’s a good dare and you usually aren’t successful, and we missed a ton of those. We’ve got to make sure that we’re a little bit more purposeful and getting a great one, and not staring. I think sometimes when you tense up a little bit because they’re coming back, you have a tendency to stare; the ball starts bouncing a little bit more and you’re not getting a side-to-side with as good a movement as you need to with the zone.”

By getting back three of its wings Wednesday night, the Heat will have the ability to use a zone defense or go man-to-man, which should keep the Celtics on their toes.

“They can go a variety of ways,” Stevens said. “They can go big, they can go small, fast. It’s one of the things we talked about this morning as you enter the postseason, being able to play different ways over the course of a game or series is really advantageous.”

Being able to find solutions to those adjustments, while also making adjustments of their own, should go a long way for the C’s. That’s why getting through this late-season home-and-home series against the Heat is such a valuable test for Boston heading into the Playoffs.

- Taylor Snow